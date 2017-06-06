'Twin Peaks' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Becky Burnett Suffer the Same Fate as Laura Palmer?

More mysteries are expected to be unveiled in Part 6 of "Twin Peaks: The Return."

Showtime Amanda Seyfried as Becky Burnett from the preview of "Twin Peaks: The Return" Part 5.

In the previous episode, fans of the revival series finally met Shelly Johnson's (Mädchen Amick) daughter, Becky Burnett (Amanda Seyfried), who was first mentioned in Part 2.

Based on her appearance in Part 5, Becky seemed to be a very troubled young woman. She was first seen handling bread in the diner that she works for. Then, she approached her mother to borrow some money because her husband Steven (Caleb Landry Jones) is currently unemployed and they badly needed the money.

After getting the cash, Becky was also seen very scared when she met up with Steve after leaving her workplace. But when the two of them snorted cocaine, Becky's personality immediately transformed into a carefree young woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Becky seems to be the reboot's version of the original series' troubled character Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), who also had several different personas before she was killed at the start of the 1990s hit series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch.

Both Becky and Laura also have the same cocaine addiction problems, which could hint that Seyfried's character could also suffer the same fate as Lee's. However, Showtime has yet to reveal Becky's future in the upcoming episodes of the revival series.

Meanwhile, The Wrap took notice of the presence of a mysterious man (Eamon Farren) who smoked by himself at one of the booths of the Roadhouse. He unexpectedly handed a cigarette pack to one of the bar employees that was filled with several $100 bills. He then insulted and groped Charlotte (Grace Victoria Cox) when she asked him for a light.

While the man did not introduce himself in the episode, the credits for the revival's fifth episode revealed that his name is Richard Horne. This means that he could be a member of the infamous Horne family of Twin Peaks. However, details are still vague about his connection to the family at the moment.

More information about Becky and Richard are expected to be revealed in Part 6 of "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.