'Twin Peaks' Star: No Discussion For New Season

Showtime's run of the "Twin Peaks" revival concluded and the network boss weighs in on a new season.

Following the "Twin Peaks" season finale last Sunday, many viewers are now wondering what's in store next season. However, actor Kyle MacLachlan says he has not heard anything regarding a new season for the show which might worry the show's fans.

According to MacLachlan, who plays Special Agent Dale Cooper in the show, there is currently no discussion for a new season. This is despite the cliffhanger ending and the case of the missing Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) still remains unresolved or even if she was still alive.

As for the season finale, MacLachlan says he is "still processing" the last couple of episodes particularly the finale.

"I don't know — I'm very moved by it. It was a traumatic moment at the end, obviously," he says. "How to interpret that is open to so many possibilities, I feel. I'm not even sure where I am on that."

MacLachlan's words echo the statement made by Showtime CEO David Nevins who said that another season of "Twin Peaks" isn't very likely. Nevins made the statement during the Television Critics Association press tour saying that while he doesn't dismiss the possibility of another season, he is not expecting that there is going to be one. At this point, it is all up to series creator and director David Lynch to decide whether fans will get to see another season.

Showtime and Lynch already agreed that they would wait until all of the season's episodes have been aired before discussing a new season. Currently, Lynch is France where he has been since the show's premiere back in May. According to Nevins, he is simply waiting for a call from him before approaching the director.

Given that the original series took nearly two decades to get another season, fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting for a new season. But given the popularity "Twin Peaks" had with its latest season, a new season is too good an opportunity to simply pass up.