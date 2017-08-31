'Twin Peaks: The Return' Season 3 Spoilers: Questions Pile Up as Finale Arrives

Facebook/TwinPeaksOnShowtime A promotional image for "Twin Peaks"

"Twin Peaks: The Return's" season finale is set to air next Sunday. However, as the season comes to an end, fans have developed even more questions.

One of the top theories that surround "Twin Peaks: The Return" involves Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn). Many fans believe that she was actually held in a mental institution and that Charlie (Clark Middleton) was not her husband but her doctor.

That speculation leads to more branches of questions. If that theory checks out, it then means a lot of the scenes in "Twin Peaks: The Return," especially those that include Audrey, were just part of her subconscious.

The scenes from the last episode of "Twin Peaks: The Return" seem to add fire to that speculation. Audrey was seen suddenly waking up inside a brightly lit, white room — how hospital rooms normally look like — after dancing alone to the tune of "Audrey's Dance" while she and Charlie were at The Roadhouse.

Also, if Charlie was just her doctor, another question still lingers: Who is Billy? Viewers of "Twin Peaks: The Return" will recall that Audrey had been repeatedly telling Charlie about a guy named Billy, someone she used to love.

In "Twin Peaks: The Return" part 12, fans can recall that Audrey aggressively wanted Charlie to look for the guy. After threats of leaving him, Charlie was forced to call someone named Tina and asked about Billy. While the former looked evidently shocked by what Tina told him, neither Audrey nor the fans ever learned what Charlie heard over the phone.

Meanwhile, another burning question that was formed in part 16 was whether evil Mr. C (Kyle MacLachlan) sexually assaulted Audrey while she was in a coma decades ago. There was also another speculation that Mr. C got Audrey pregnant after raping her, which could explain why he said, "Goodbye, my son" while burning Richard Horne (Eamon Farren) previously.

"Twin Peaks: The Return's" finale will be a back-to-back airing of parts 17 and 18 on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. EDT and 9 p.m. EDT, respectively, on Showtime.