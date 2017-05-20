Twitter New Privacy Policy Update 2017: How to Change Your Settings

Those with Twitter accounts should take time to get familiarized with its updated privacy policy.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniTwitter has changed its privacy policy.

Recently, the social networking service has announced the changes in its privacy policy, stating its aim to "improve and personalize" the services it provides by connecting users to contents they "care" about the most. According to CNET, this is basically allowing (or not allowing) Twitter to share one's information and browsing habits to advertisers.

There are three specific changes that will occur and all of these will go into effect on June 18.

First, the update will let Twitter store a user's web data for 30 days, instead of the usual 10. There will also be more data sharing with its partners, aka the advertisers. More specifically, those who give their consent are allowing their names, email addresses and other personal information be linked to "select" Twitter associates. Finally, Twitter will drop its "Do Not Track" feature.

Although the privacy changes will take effect next month, users can already change their settings as early as now.

Users must go to their account page and click "Settings" and then choose "Settings and Privacy." In the "Personalization and Data" section, there is an option to disable all personalization and data settings. One must click the "Disable All" button (on the Twitter website) or tap the toggle switch (on the mobile app).

Meanwhile, Twitter's announcement was met by mixed reactions. Sources claim that Twitter only wants to earn more money through online advertising, just like Facebook and Google. Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, has expressed (via ABC News) his opinion about the move.

"Twitter's announcement is bad news for online privacy. The company dropped Do Not Track and gave advertisers access to more user data. Also, all of the settings now default to disclosure, which means users have to go in and change their privacy settings," Rotenberg said.