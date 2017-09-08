Twitter News: Night Mode for Web Now Available

Twitter has officially rolled out their Night Mode color scheme to web versions of the networking site. Users can access the new option by clicking on their profile photo as soon as they get the update on their account.

Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S.

After rolling out the feature earlier to select accounts, Twitter has officially acknowledged the rumored feature through, of course, a tweet. In their post on Wednesday, Sep. 6, the networking app also reminded users that this feature has been available way earlier in the iOS and Android versions of their app.

Users can now rest their eyes on the soothing navy blue of the new color scheme after activating the option from their profile menu. So far, only users who have logged in to their Twitter account have access to this feature.

The profile menu can be opened by clicking the profile picture on Twitter's bar at the top of the screen, at the right-hand side right next to the Search input box. Clicking the new Night Mode option immediately puts the new and darker color scheme into effect.

To get things back to the normal white background with color accents, users just have to click the option again, as explained by Lifehacker.

Since this is a feature roll out, as opposed to an actual feature launch, some users may not be able to see the new option yet. They simply have to wait for the Night Mode option to show up on their menu any day now, as Twitter continuously updates user accounts over the coming weeks.

The color scheme, intended for use at night or in low-light conditions, was first released on the iPhone and Android versions of the Twitter app. The mobile versions of the night mode can be also set to turn itself on automatically, depending on the time of the day.