Twitter Night Mode Coming To Desktop Website? New Theme Already Seen in Early Rollouts

With Twitter having launched the night mode for its mobile apps, the web desktop version of the social media platform could soon be getting its darker theme. Several users were able to get a preview of the new mode for the desktop after a test rollout by the company.

Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S.

With the Android version of the Twitter app getting the night mode update as far back as July last year, the company is running a little late giving their web version the dark theme treatment.

Users were finally able to see some progress as Twitter officially rolls out test versions of their Night Mode directly to a subset of their users, as recently spotted by 9 to 5 Google on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The new desktop theme looks similar to the night mode available for the mobile versions of the Twitter app. While the functionality remains identical, the subdued theme could make the social media site easier on the eyes during browsing late at night, or in areas with dim light.

While Twitter has yet to officially announce the launch of the Night Mode for the web desktop version of their site, a few users can already access the feature by clicking their profile photo. For some accounts, a Night Mode tab is available at the bottom of the list, and clicking on it activates the new theme.

A spokesperson from Twitter did confirm that the company is working on the new feature, according to The Next Web. While the social media site is still "experimenting" with the new feature for the desktop, fans could expect a wider rollout coming soon.

In the meantime, an extension for Chrome, available since September last year, ports over the theme from the mobile version on to Google's browser. A Firefox version of the addon exists as well.