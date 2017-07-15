'Two Worlds 2' News: DLC 'Call of the Tenebrae' Released; Everything to Know

Facebook/Two-Worlds-II-184217726115 "Two Worlds 2: Call of the Tenebrae" is available as a standalone game.

Being able to bring back a classic is one of the most useful skills that only a few can actually pull off. Developer Reality Pump Studios is attempting to do just that with the recent announcement of the release of the first downloadable content (DLC) for "Two Worlds 2." Titled "Call of the Tenebrae," the developers behind the game title have announced that it is available as a standalone game.

Reality Pump's move to release a DLC for a game that was released back in 2010 may be reflective of its realization that since then, the kids who were allowed to play "Two Worlds 2" may actually be capable of generating their own income. "Two Worlds 2: Call of the Tenebrae" comes at two prices: $14.99 for the standalone version and a discounted $13.59 for the DLC. This means that those who own and kept "Two Worlds 2" can get the DLC at a much cheaper price.

"Two Worlds 2: Call of the Tenebrae" brings the veteran and new players back to Antaloor, where they are tasked to get to know the world through exploration, encounter creatures that look like rodents, and discover and foil a plot meant to destroy civilization. Whereas the original release of the game was available for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 (PS3), "Call of the Tenebrae" will only be released to PC and Linux users.

Because of the continuous and intense competition in the gaming world, it is rather hard to entice consumers to buying a DLC, especially for a 2010 game title. Thus, to try and advertise it a little better and to possibly attract new gamers of "Two Worlds 2," the announcement of the DLC actually came with a trailer. It features all there is to expect from the DLC, including magic and the general gameplay.