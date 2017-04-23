'Two Worlds 2' Season Pass, News Details: 'Call of the Tenebrae' Coming in May, Second Expansion Scheduled Later

TopWare Interactive has announced that their action role-playing game, "Two Worlds II," is getting a new expansion - six years after its release.

TwoWorlds2/TopWare InteractiveA promotional wallpaper for "Two Worlds II."

The upcoming expansion is titled the "Call of the Tenebrae," and it will offer more than 10 hours of new gameplay adventure.

"Call of the Tenebrae" was first announced last year, along with the confirmation of "Two Worlds III."

As a downloadable content expansion pack, it costs $10, but it can also be purchased and played as a stand-alone game for $15.

The DLC also contains a major HD engine update, plus new sets of weaponry, areas, enemies and achievements to unlock.

The story of the expansion centers on an ancient evil called the Tenebrae, which players should aim to defeat.

According to the official synopsis, "the stakes have never been higher, but our hero won't face this threat alone. Friends and foes both new and old await you, as you fight to discover the truth behind a powerful secret that will shake the Two Worlds universe to its core."

TopWare also announced that there will be another DLC expansion coming, titled "Shattered Embrace," which is slated for an October or December release.

For players who want to get the upcoming expansion without hassle, a season pass will be offered, but price and other details are still to be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, "Call of the Tenebrae" is already set for release on May 25, but only for PCs, Mac and Linux. There is no announcement yet if the expansion is coming to consoles (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3).

Released in 2010, "Two Worlds II" is the sequel to 2007's "Two Worlds," its third installment, "Two Worlds III," is currently in development and is not expected to come until 2019.

"Two Worlds II" had been a commercial success, with sales exceeding 2 million copies in 2011. It also received better ratings compared to its predecessor.