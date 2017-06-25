Tyga Dating Rumors: Kylie Jenner's Ex Spotted With Mystery Woman at Los Angeles Airport

After a whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner, it looks like Tyga is moving on with someone new as he was spotted at the airport with a mystery woman.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokTyga was recently spotted with a mystery blonde at LAX.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper was seen at LAX airport with an unidentified blonde. They were spotted going through the airport and even checking in together. There was no word on where they were flying to, though.

The news came after Jenner showed off her matching butterfly tattoo with new beau Travis Scott. The couple have not shied away from displaying their affection for each other.

Prior to the ankle tattoos, Jenner and Scott were seen embracing in Los Angeles outside the rapper's home. She was apparently saying goodbye to her new lover since he was set to go on a trip. Scott even gifted the "Life of Kylie" star with an enormous painting.

It seems this new mystery woman is not the only person Tyga is being linked to, though. According to The Sun, he was apparently making a move on "The Only Way Is Essex" star Yazmin Oukhellou. The "Rack City" rapper reportedly messaged her two fire emojis, and her boyfriend James Lock was not happy about it. Lock, who also stars in the reality series, took matters into his own hands and made sure Tyga knew Oukhellou was spoken for.

Tyga and Jenner were first linked in 2014, though the pair initially maintained that they were just friends. It soon became clear that they were romantically involved. They broke up earlier this year. And while it first seemed like they were on their way to reconciling - the two are known for their on-again off-again relationship - Jenner proved that she had moved on when she was seen hanging out with Scott at Coachella.

Kim Kardashian previously told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that her half-sister has been drama-free since the split.