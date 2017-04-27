Tyga Parties With Scott Disick as Ex-Flame Kylie Jenner Dates Travis Scott

Just recently, reports came out that Kylie Jenner had a cozy date with Travis Scott. Now, Kylie's ex-flame, Tyga, reportedly painted the town red with Scott Disick and some other close friends.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Kylie Jenner at the 2014 American Music Awards.

On April 26, Tyga accompanied Scott to the unveiling of Alec Monopoly's exclusively designed jersey in Los Angeles. Monopoly, who is TAG Heuer's brand ambassador, is Scott's friend. Both Scott and Tyga seemed to have a good time during the boys' night out.

While both Scott and Tyga are currently single, their outing last night was cut short when Ella Ross suddenly showed up at the event. Earlier this week, Ella was spotted heading to the Beverly Hills Hotel with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, sparking dating rumors.

Despite Ella's arrival, Tyga managed to enjoy the night with the other boys, navigating the single life. While he did not have a date during the event, reports claim that he actually has a fling and is dating.

On April 21, the American rapper was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady, who was eventually identified as Jordan Ozuna. Despite Jordan's denial that she and Tyga currently share a romantic relationship, rumors are rife that they are dating. During their outing, she and Tyga were seen hugging and smiling sweetly at each other, enjoying their time together.

Right now, neither Tyga nor Jordan has confirmed their relationship and Tyga seems to be enjoying the single life. As he navigates through singlehood, his ex-girlfriend seems to be enjoying her rumored relationship with Travis Scott.

On April 25, Kylie and Travis attended Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the NBA playoffs. Photos show Travis placing his hand on Kylie's leg while watching the sporting event. Prior to that, the two were also spotted holding hands at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.