Tyrese Gibson Still Moved by Trip to Israel Nine Years Later

Nearly a decade after praying at the notorious Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, entertainment mogul Tyrese Gibson is reflecting on the deep impact that the moment had on his faith.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Actor Tyrese Gibson arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 10, 2016.

The 38-year-old singer, actor and business mogul posted an Instagram image of himself praying at the sacred monument known as the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. Even though the image was taken in 2008, Gibson recounted the experience to over 7 million followers on the social media network.

"Praying at the wailing wall in Israel - as a born again Christian son I was so moved by this and I also went to float in the Dead Sea and couldn't believe what I had experienced," he wrote. " My daughter is Jewish and speaks fluent Hebrew and her entire family lives there!"

Gibson shares his 9-year-old daughter, Shayla, with his Israeli ex-wife Norma Mitchell. Although he is a Christian, Gibson has honored his Jewish daughter's customs publicly.

Last year, he took to Instagram to share a celebratory Yom Kippur message.

"Proud my daughter is Jewish and I'm sending this prayer out to my little angel and the Jews around the world!!!! Love and light on this day of fasting and atonement," he wrote last October. "As well as fasting, Jews across the world will mark the holiest day of the Jewish calendar with intensive reciting of prayers. Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, will begin this year at sundown Tuesday and conclude shortly after sundown the following day."

Gibson further explained the Jewish holiday by adding, "For many, it means 25 hours of contemplation on the year just gone and the one to come."

In a 2014 Facebook post, Gibson shared more memories from his Israel trip.

"I went to visit Israel many years ago.... Praying in Palestine in the exact area where they wrapped Jesus Christ after he died.....," he wrote. "#MyMostPowerfulPrayer I'm about #WorldPeace #Love and #God .... Spread love.... Always... God bless our WORLD!!!"

Last year, Gibson shared an answered prayer for he and his ex-wife to come together in peace for the sake of their daughter Shayla.

"We prayed and made peace on behalf of our daughter...... Seeing the joy that has came over our daughter's life and energy brings me to tears every time," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I have to remind all of you.... Of the power and presence of God.... After praying and praying and praying God showed UP and showed OUT...... We will never be again.... But we will always be a family......"