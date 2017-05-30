U.S. Deaths From Alzheimer's Disease Up by 55 Percent in 15 Years

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed a 54.5 percent jump in Alzheimer's-related deaths over the span of 15 years, accounting for 3.6 percent of total deaths in America. The death rate increased from 16.5 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 25.4 in 2014.

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi(L-R) Anna Lewis, 72, Barbara Owen, 89, and Arlene Keith, 79, converse over soft drinks at the West Liberty Pharmacy in West Liberty, Iowa July 8, 2011.

Being the most common form of dementia, Alzheimer's Disease (AD) affects 5.5 million adults in the U.S., and the number is expected to rise to 13.8 million by 2050. Counties with the highest death rates tied to AD were in the Southeast followed by the Midwest and West Coast.

In its Morbidity and Mortality Report, the CDC cited two factors for the increase in AD-related deaths in America. The first is the extension of life expectancy that has led to an increase in the elderly population when dementia is more likely to occur. As people live longer, the increased age puts them at higher risk for AD.

Fewer deaths are being reported for elderly people caused by heart disease and stroke, explained Christopher Taylor, an epidemiologist and the study's lead author. As fewer people die from those causes, more survive into the age of 65 or older, wherein AD usually occurs.

The second factor cited is the marked increase in the number of diagnoses which the CDC attributed to improvements in scientific techniques and research. The agency noted that doctors are much better at diagnosing the disease today than they were years ago, resulting in increased reporting on the cause of death.

The CDC also noted the growing public awareness on AD with more people showing concern about the disease including those with no observable signs. The agency continues to provide education on palliative care to lessen the burden for the afflicted and their families.

There is no cure for AD at present. Elderly people are advised to consult their doctors if they begin to experience symptoms like memory loss, difficulties with problem solving or misplacing objects. "As Alzheimer's disease progresses, caregiving becomes very important," Taylor said.