U.S. News and World Report: Boston Children's Hospital Ranked Number 1 Pediatric Hospital in 2017

There is something about children that makes the world want to protect them. It could be their innocence or their pure trust in the good. Whatever the reason may be, it is imperative that proper care is given to them when they fall ill. To help guide parents and guardians in this mission to care for the world's hope, the U.S. News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best pediatric hospitals in the country.

REUTERS/Abdalrhman IsmailBoston Children's Hospital tops the list of best pediatric hospitals for 2017.

The list is as comprehensive as it can get. It is divided into specific sections including: Neonatology, Pediatric Cancer, Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology, Pediatric Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, and more. For anyone looking to see where it is best to get their children treated for a specific illness, the list should help provide all the details for contacts and referrals.

The rankings released this year is the 11th that U.S. News and World Report has released. The rankings are based on their scores for each of the 10 specialties mentioned, which were totaled to produce comprehensive points.

This year's number 1 pediatric hospital is Boston Children's Hospital (244 points), closely followed by Children's Hospital in Philadelphia (234 points), and at the third place is Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (209 points). Texas Children Hospital, John Hopkin's Children's Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, and Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C make up the rest of the list.

The data was gathered through a survey that measures patient safety, infection prevention, staff adequacy, and professional referrals. The survey was given to 200 hospitals in the country and 11,000 pediatric specialists. The survey included a question about where doctors would send the sickest children, which would contribute greatly in a hospital's overall points.