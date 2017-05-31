U.S. President Trump Tells Gold Star Families 'God Is With You'

U.S. President Donald Trump honored fallen servicemen during a Memorial Day address at the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, telling their families, "God is with you."

(PHOTO: REUTERS/MIKE THEILER) U.S. President Donald Trump holds flowers and gestures towards the sky as he greets a mother who has lost a son in recent conflicts, along with Vice President Mike Pence (background) at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington,Virginia, U.S., on May 29, 2017.

In his first Memorial Day speech, Trump encouraged the crowd who had gathered at the cemetery to remember the sacrifices made by their countrymen who have fallen while serving their country.

"Words cannot measure the depth of their devotion, the purity of their love, or the totality of their courage," Trump said, as quoted by TIME. "We can only hope that every day we can prove worthy not only of their sacrifice and service but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind."

The president also encouraged the members of each Gold Star family present during the ceremony that God's presence is with them even as they have lost a loved one.

"To every Gold Star family, God is with you, and your loved ones are with Him," said Trump. "They died in wars so that we could live in peace."

He further added, "I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free from fear and this horrible oppression."

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Defense James Mattis were present during the Memorial Day celebration as well as Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, whose son, Robert, served in Afghanistan and was killed in service in 2010, according to CBN News.

Trump also thanked Kelly for his son's service.

"To John, Karen, Heather, Kate, Andrea and the entire Kelly family, today 300 million American hearts are joined together with yours," said. "We grieve with you. We honor you. And we pledge to you that we will always remember Robert and what he did for all of us."

The president also paid tribute to retired Senator Bob Dole, a World War II veteran, who was present during the ceremony.

Before his address, the president offered a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the tradition in celebrating Memorial Day.