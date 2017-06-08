U2 'Joshua Tree Tour' Dates, Schedule 2017: New Dates, Venues for North and South America Announced

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band U2 has been on the road for another tour for "Joshua Tree," the album that provided the basis for much of the group's signature sound. Even while the band is on route to another of their stops, U2 has announced even more new dates and venues for their road trip.

U2 has made the announcement on their official website and has included details on the concerts to be held in locations throughout the United States, Mexico and South America for later this year. At least two months' worth of stops have been added to the group's current "Joshua Tree" tour schedule, according to Billboard.

The previous schedule for the 30th-anniversary celebration trip for "Joshua Tree" was initially set to run until Aug. 1, with their last stop at Brussels, Belgium.

With the new announcement, a new leg of the tour will kick off on Sept. 3 and will make seven stops across the U.S. at Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis, and San Diego, ending the run across the country at California on Sept. 22.

The South American leg of the tour then follows on Oct. 3, with their first stop at Mexico City. This five-stop tour will continue at Bogota in Colombia, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Santiago in Chile, and finally, on Oct. 19 at Sao Paulo in Brazil.

The next stop of U2's "Joshua Tree" 30th anniversary tour will be at the Bonnaroo Music Festival at Manchester, Tennessee on Friday, June 9.

The band will play in ten more U.S. and Canada stops after that, going to Miami, Tampa, Louisville, Philadelphia, Washington, Toronto, Boston, E. Rutherford and finally on Cleveland on July 1 for the remaining North American leg of the tour as originally scheduled.

The band will then proceed to play a series of dates, twice at London's Twickenham Stadium as well as further stops in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in the next two months, according to NME.