U2 Sings Gospel Song, Raves About America During 30th Anniversary Celebration of 'The Joshua Tree'

Legendary rock band U2, known for such hits as "With or Without You" and "Beautiful Day," recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their breakout album "The Joshua Tree" with host Jimmy Kimmel.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/U2) U2 performs during one of its stops for The Joshua Tree 2017 tour.

Frontman Bono shared the band's love and respect for America during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Even though they are all from Dublin, the band members cannot help but be in awe of America's "physical landscape," not to mention its "psychological" and "spiritual" landscapes.

"We love America... For Irish people, America is the promised land. And I feel like an annoying fan sometimes following America into the bathroom with the liner notes," Bono said. "We love this country and we love the landscape. It's not just the physical landscape. It's the psychological landscape. It's the spiritual landscape."

After talking to Kimmel, U2 performed their hit single "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," which has lyrics influenced heavily by Scripture. "Thank you for letting us into your lives over these years," Bono said as the band prepared to play the song. "We want to play for you now a gospel song with a restless spirit."

Earlier, Bono provided some words of advice for Christian artists who want to improve their craft and honor God at the same time. Bono said these musicians are actually "trapped" by their own personal demons, and they need to be "brutally honest" with themselves to be able to create beautiful music.

"I want to hear a song about the breakdown in your marriage, I want to hear songs of justice, I want to hear rage at injustice and I want to hear a song so good that it makes people want to do something about the subject," he told Fuller studio.

"We don't have to please God in any other way than to be brutally honest. That is the root. Not just to a relationship with God, but it's the root to a great song," he continued. "That's the only place you can find a great song. The only place you can find any work of art, of merit."