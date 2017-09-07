Ubisoft Announces New Studio Focusing On Online Services

Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn A man walks past a Ubisoft logo at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

French video game publisher Ubisoft has announced that they will be expanding their operations in Quebec by opening a brand-new studio in Saguenay, east of Montreal.

The company made the announcement at a press conference which was livestreamed in French via Youtube on Wednesday. According to the publisher, the planned expansion is expected to create 1,000 new jobs in the Canadian province by 2027 with 125 in Saguenay, and an additional 875 for expansions to Quebec and Montreal.

The reveal comes just one month after Ubisoft announced another studio which is based in Stockholm. The new studio, Ubisoft Stockholm, will be working with Massive Entertainment on its new Avatar title.

The new Saguenay studio will focus mainly on online services and technologies. The company sees these aspects to be major drivers in the growth of the video game industry and plans to use its new Quebec studio to build its expertise around online functionality.

The studio is not just for research purposes however as it is expected that the studio will also be involved in the development of games at some point. What these titles will be is currently unclear but given the recent output of Ubisoft's Canada-based studios, particularly Ubisoft Montreal, has had a stellar performance in the marketplace.

Job listings for the new studio are already live on the official Ubisoft Saguenay site although it is all in French. Currently advertised positions include online engineers, software engineers, level designers and level artists, with the studio specifically looking for designers with experience in making AAA titles. The studio is still far from being live however as it is not set to open until next year.

Aside from Ubisoft Saguenay, the publisher also plans to open yet another studio in the Canadian province. This would put the total number of studios to five counting their three existing studios in Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto.