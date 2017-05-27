Ubisoft E3 Plans: 'Beyond Good & Evil 2' Will Not Be Shown at E3 2017

Ubisoft's highly anticipated upcoming installment of "Beyond Good & Evil" will not be showcased at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Series creator Michel Ancel dropped the latest update.

Steam/Beyond Good & Evil "Beyond Good & Evil 2" trailer to launch sometime this year

On Instagram, a fan inquired about the studio's plans for E3 2017, particularly if it intends to launch "Beyond Good & Evil 2" gameplay footage at the convention.

"Mhhh, not sure that E3 would be the best place to showcase BG&E2 but we're working on the game so sometime this year, you should hear about it!"Ancel responded.

Ubisoft has been working on the title for quite some time now. It was only last year that gamers got hold of information on the game progress, wherein the series creator shared a number of images of its concept art. Eventually, Ancel shared more updates, announcing that the second installment of "Beyond Good & Evil" has entered pre-production. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has confirmed that the upcoming title is in its studio in Montpellier for further development.

Fans are definitely looking forward to in-depth exploration of the established characters, along with much of the sci-fi universe that has not been fully featured. The series creator once expressed his desire to create multiple planets, which players will be able to go to. Furthermore, players are crossing fingers for a new and improved movement controls.

As of now, the developers have yet to confirm if "Beyond Good & Evil 2" is a prequel or a sequel to the 2003 action-adventure title.

When "Beyond Good & Evil 2" launches, it will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive for 12 months, reports say. Physical and digital copies of the game are expected to come out. The development of the said copies, according to reports, has been code-named Odyssey.

This year's E3 conference will take place next month from June 13 to 15.

More updates should roll out soon.