Ubisoft News: Company Open to Revisiting Classic Franchises Like 'Prince of Persia' and 'Splinter Cell'

Ubisoft is willing to revisit classic franchises despite releasing a plethora of new games. The studio is certainly not opposed to bringing back popular titles such as "Prince of Persia" and "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell", high-flying games that haven't been in the spotlight for too long.

"Prince of Persia" has been out for more than half a decade, with its last title being "Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands," released in 2010. "Splinter Cell" left the spotlight a little more recently, with 2013's "Splinter Cell: Blacklist" being its latest in the franchise.

Speaking with IGN during the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 in Los Angeles, Ubisoft Montreal CEO Yannis Mallat said that the studio is open to revisiting dormant franchises. However, he also stressed that to do this, someone must have the right idea.

"I like to think of the studio as a huge...creative collective," said Mallat. He continued to say that if a creative comes to them and says, "Hey, by the way, I have this crazy idea" regarding a brand that has been untouched for a while, they will definitely listen.

Mallat is also aware that revisiting one of its old franchises will be highly dependent on the gaming market. While the company is open to creative ideas, whether they will go through with it is still up to the realities of the market.

Mallat pointed this approach of fostering creativity within the studio as the reason they were able to produce new franchises. According to him, one of their best commitments in the company is to nurture creativity, providing an environment where people are free express their ideas, free to try, free to fail, and free to try again.

While Ubisoft has not forgotten its past franchises, the studio currently has their hands full with the E3 2017 coming to a close. Nevertheless, for fans of "Splinter Cell" and the "Prince of Persia," there is still hope for these titles to make a comeback sometime in the future.