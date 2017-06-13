Ubisoft 'Skull and Bones' Release Date, Gameplay News: Players Can Build Own Ship, Sail Like a Real-Life Pirate

Those who are into "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" will enjoy Ubisoft Singapore's latest pirate-themed game, "Skulls and Bones." The game was recently revealed at the Ubisoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) presentation and will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC starting fall 2018.

Facebook/SkullsAndBonesGameUS A "Skulls and Bones" promotional image.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot introduced "Skulls and Bones" as "building off the legacy of one of our most popular games," perhaps referring to "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag."

"Skull and Bones" is set in 1721, the Golden Age of Piracy. In this world, players are able to form their own pirate gangs, build and customize their ships, and plunder treasure like a real pirate. Multiple ships will be available in the game and each will have different characteristics to suit different scenarios and modes.

According to The Verge, Ubisoft unveiled the five-versus-give multiplayer battle mode of "Skull and Bones" during E3 2017. The game boasts stunning graphics and incorporates real-life sailing factors such as wind patterns and cannon angles. To make the pirate life all the more challenging for players, the game also features sea shanties, the crew singing and a Kraken.

Ubisoft Singapore will launch a "Keepers Program" through which they will bring in players to help test the game and determine how to fine-tune and optimize several aspects of the game, IGN reported. Ubisoft Singapore was one of the 10 Ubisoft Studios that helped develop "Assassin's Creed Unity." Their department is particularly known for creating stunning ocean and naval scenes, so fans can expect the same caliber in "Skulls and Bones."

"Skulls and Bones" wasn't the only pirate-themed game introduced at E3 2017. Microsoft also unveiled "Sea of Thieves," which is said to be more family-friendly compared to "Skulls and Bones."

"Sea of Thieves" focuses heavily on cooperatively play and it appears almost difficult to go through when played alone. The game offers sea adventures such as exploration, loot and treasure hunting, puzzles and some player-versus-player (PvP) combat.