Ubisoft Teases Next 'Assassin's Creed' Game and More

Ubisoft's fiscal earnings report just came out and so did news regarding their upcoming lineup. Looks like the game developer will be releasing big titles and gaming fans have a lot of things to look forward to next year.

Twitter/assassinscreed The logo for the next "Assassin's Creed" game

Ubisoft has just revealed their plans to release four big titles next year. The company is reported to have confirmed that a new "Assassin's Creed" game will launch next year. Although no details were given about the new game, a leak has appeared revealing the game's initial information. According to this leak, the next "Assassin's Creed" game is set to take place in Egypt.

As if to confirm the leak, the official "Assassin's Creed" Twitter account uploaded new art featuring a new logo. Another tweet from their U.K. account also indicated the words, "A new era begins," possibly hinting that the next installment won't be an already visited country. More information will be revealed about the upcoming game in this June's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Aside from "Assassin's Creed," other games are also said to come back next year. "Far Cry 5" is set for a comeback with Ubisoft revealing a new logo for the upcoming title. Although nothing is official yet, the new entry to the "Far Cry" series is reported to be set in Montana.

The third title to make a comeback is "The Crew 2." A new logo for the title has been uploaded as well with the sequel following up on its open world predecessor.

The last title announced to be released is "South Park: The Fractured But Whole." The sequel to 2014's "South Park: The Stick of Truth" is finally coming out after delays.

The following titles are said to come out in the next fiscal year 2017–2018. Fans of these franchises will have to keep an eye out for more news, especially during E3 2017.