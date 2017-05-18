Ubisoft's 'Avatar' Game Latest News Update: Ubisoft Will Not Release New Game Until 2020

It will still take a while before the new Avatar game comes out in the market, according to a new statement from Ubisoft.

The game adaptation of James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise is expected to come out after the release of the sequel in 2020.

During the game publishing company's recent earnings call, a statement provided to IGN reveals that Ubisoft has laid out its plans to eight AAA game titles in the next two years. However, the highly anticipated video game adaptation of James Cameron's "Avatar" movie franchise is not part of it.

According to the statement released by a Ubisoft representative to the publication, they are not planning to release the game before the expected debut of "Avatar 2" on Dec. 18, 2020.

"Avatar is one of the biggest and most powerful entertainment brands. Our first game was profitable and we have great plans for the new one, with a very strong studio and engine. The movie will be released end of 2020, so our game won't be released before FY21."

The plan about the upcoming "Avatar" game was first announced in February 2017. According to Ubisoft, the game will be developed by Massive Entertainment, the same team that worked on "The Division."

There were no plot details revealed during the game's announcement, but Ubisoft mentions in a statement that the upcoming game aims to expand and further explore the vast Avatar universe in innovative and exciting ways alongside the upcoming films.

"With the power of Massive's Snowdrop game engine and the team's passion and obsessive focus on detail, we know they're the right group to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life," Cameron states during the game's announcement.

Some of the titles the game publisher plans to release in the next two years include "Far Cry 5," a new "Assassin's Creed" game, "South Park: The Fractured But Whole," and "The Crew 2." But the release dates of the upcoming games are still unreleased.