UFC News 2017: Alexander Gustafsson Defeats Glover Teixeira in Hometown Match

Alexander Gustafsson proved once again that he is the king of the light heavyweight division after defeating Glover Teixeira during the main event of the UFC Fight Night 109 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, May 28.

Facebook/AlexTheMaulerSwedish MMA fighter Alexander Gustafsson relaxing before the UFC Fight Night 109 match in his hometown in Sweden

The Swedish mixed martial artist reportedly took advantage of his height and reach. It resulted to him knocking out his Brazilian opponent during the fifth round of the match using two uppercuts and an overhand right punch during the final round's 1:07 mark that took place in his hometown.

The match reportedly gave Gustafsson an 18-win 4-loss record, while Teixeira ended with a 26-win 6-loss card.

In a statement after the fight, Gustafsson praised his latest opponent's durability. "He just took every shot," Gustafsson stated. "He's a great fighter, and it's an honor to fight him in my hometown."

Gustafsson's victory also marks his second win after his heartbreaking loss against the current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier during the UFC 192 that was held in Houston, Texas in October 2015.

But aside from his latest victory, Gustafsson also achieved another major milestone during the UFC Fight Night 109 after he proposed and got engaged to his girlfriend Moa Antonia Johansson after the match. The couple welcomed their first daughter Ava this month.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir ended his bout with Misha Cirkunov with a first-round knockout win during the other light heavyweight main card game at the UFC Fight Night 109. For the welterweight divisions, Peter Sobotta, Omari Akhmedov, and Nording Taleb defeated their opponents Ben Saunders, Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Oliver Enkamp, respectively. On the other hand, Jack Hermansson ended his match with Alex Nicholson with a TKO for the middleweight division.

Also, the Performance of the Night was handed over to Bojan Veličković and Damir Hadžović's bouts, where Veličković knocked out his opponent Nico Musoke in the welterweight division and Hadžović defeated Marcin Held in the lightweight division.