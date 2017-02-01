UFC News 2017: Dana White Wants Amanda Nunes to Defend Belt First Before Moving to Featherweight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, has become one of the most-talked-about mixed martial artists after she walloped Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207, and she has already made it known that she's not stopping there. Weeks after the fight, Nunes started campaigning for a shot at the women's featherweight belt by saying that she wanted to face the winner of the inaugural title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie.

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsAmanda Nunes following her victory against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.

But before she can "pull a McGregor" and wrap another belt around her waist, she'll have to deal with Dana White. The UFC president spoke about Nunes' plans after UFC on FOX 23 last weekend, and he said she would have to defend her title first before she even thinks of moving up to featherweight.

"Pump the brakes, pump the brakes. Let's defend the title first. You know what I mean? Let her defend her title first. She hasn't defended her title. Everybody wants to jump around these days. We need to start pumping the brakes around here," he stated (transcribed by MMAjunkie).

It should be noted that Nunes has already defended her title once, and that was against Rousey. But White has a valid point. Lately, a lot of fighters have been clamoring for big money fights, and Conor McGregor had to drop the featherweight belt because he never defended it after he took it from Jose Aldo back in Dec. 2015.

Well, a lot of fighters in the women's bantamweight division are going to be happy. It would be unfair for contenders to wait in line while Nunes moves to featherweight. Besides, Valentina Shevchenko is ready to challenge for the title after she defeated Julianna Pena in the UFC on FOX 23 main event.

The two has fought before at UFC 196 and Nunes came out the victor in that bout. However, Shevchenko said the result would be different this time when they meet. Before Nunes can even think of strapping featherweight gold around her waist, she will have to get through Shevchenko first.