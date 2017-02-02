UFC News 2017: Gegard Mousasi's Status for UFC 210 Unclear Due to Travel Ban

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

For as long as most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans can remember, Gegard Mousasi has always represented the Netherlands. But the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion wasn't born there, he was actually born in Tehran, Iran to Armenian parents.

Wikimedia Commons/Michael Dunn

Mousasi is scheduled to face former UUtimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC 210 in April, but he is now unsure if he can enter the U.S. after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

In an interview with MMA DNA, Mousasi said that the status for the fight was still unclear. He has a Dutch visa, but he said he still does not know if that could get him in the country.

"I don't know. The UFC is working on it. The lawyers and guys that take care of the visas. I just have to wait. They're gonna change some things probably in a couple weeks, because there's a lot of protests [about] the change. I just have to wait and see," he stated (transcribed by MMA Fighting).

It would be a huge blow to the card if the fight was canceled. Aside from Mousasi and Weidman, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson are the only big name fighters featured on that card.

Mousasi's manager, Nima Safapour, remains optimistic and he told MMA Fighting that his fighter should not face any problems getting into the country.

Meanwhile, a UFC official has told MMAjunkie that they were doing their best to ensure that Mousasi could get into the country without a hitch.

"There are numerous variables including a judicial injunction. We are monitoring and will be affirmatively engaged to ensure that our fighters and employees are able to go where they need to compete and do their jobs."

Right now, the bout between Mousasi and Weidman remains on the card. Hopefully, the UFC can work things out because the fans definitely want to see these two square off in the octagon.