UFC News 2017: The UFC Has Offered Nate Diaz a Fight Against a New Opponent

Nick and Nate Diaz are never far from trouble. That's what makes them special. Nate has been complaining about how the Ultimate Fighting Championshp (UFC) has put him on the shelf since his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 last August, and Nick still hasn't fought in the octagon since he was reinstated back on Aug. 1, 2016 after a lengthy 18-month suspension for a positive marijuana test.

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Nate Diaz lands a punch against Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

The two have been idle for months now, but in an interview with USA TODAY Sports, UFC president Dana White revealed that Nate was recently offered a fight. "We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we're waiting to hear back from him, so we'll see," he said, according to MMAjunkie.

White did not disclose the identity of his opponent, but sources believe that he's going to face Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211. That is, if he accepts the fight. Readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt, though.

During the interview, White also revealed that he has offered Nick two fights, but he turned them down.

"These guys say they want a fight — I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight," White said.

A bout with either fighter would have been interesting. Too bad he declined the offers.

White also admitted that the brothers were currently the most difficult fighters to deal with. "The most difficult to get into the octagon? Right now, it's the Diaz brothers — right here, right now. But throughout history? I don't know," he said.

White has worked with a lot of controversial fighters ever since he was installed as president back in 2001. If he can handle the likes of Tito Ortiz, Rampage Jackson, Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen, he should have no problem dealing with the Diaz brothers.