UFC News: Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Fails UFC 214 Drug Test

(Photo: Reuters/Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) Jon Jones puts his arms in the air after his UFC light heavy weight championship fight against Glover Texeira at Baltimore Arena, Apr. 26, 2014.

Jon Jones had the chance to go down as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He built his reputation by demolishing a murderer's row of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions in Maurício Rua, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson and Vitor Belfort, and his bouts with Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier were some of the most entertaining fights in UFC history.

Jones can do no wrong inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, he just can't seem to keep it together outside the cage, and he has tarnished his legacy once again by testing positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol after he defeated Cormier to regain the light heavyweight title at UFC 214.

TMZ was the first to report this, and the UFC has confirmed that Jones has failed a drug test in relation to his fight with Cormier last month. This is the second time Jones has failed a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test. He was suspended for a year after he tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole prior to UFC 200.

"I always know what to say. I don't know what to say about this one. These things never come at a good time. They're always bad, especially with somebody like Jon Jones. In my opinion, he's the best to ever do it. That makes it even more unfortunate," UFC president Dana White said, via ESPN.

White also clarified that they have yet to strip Jones of the light heavyweight title, but they will have to do that if Jones is found guilty. If Jones is suspended by the USADA, the belt will return to Cormier.

"As far as I'm concerned, Cormier would be the champion (if Jones is suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency). The only guy he's ever lost to in his whole career is Jon Jones. He was the champ; he's the champion if Jones isn't," White said, according to MMAJunkie.

Jones has been one of the most dominant champions the sport has ever seen. But he may be facing the end of his career.