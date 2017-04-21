Ronda Rousey UFC Return Rumors: Rousey Getting Married to Travis Browne Soon

After a series of losses, it looks like it will take a while before fans see Ronda Rousey wear an Ultimate Fighting Championship title belt again. However, that doesn't mean that the female fighter is down in the dumps these days. In fact, she just got engaged to long-time boyfriend, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

The former female bantamweight champion recently revealed that she's finally getting married to Browne. Speaking with TMZ, Rousey confirmed that her boyfriend popped the question while they were having a good time under a waterfall in New Zealand.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia at UFC 190.

Flashing an engagement ring on her left finger, Rousey went on to reveal that their wedding will happen soon, although she's clueless as to how to plan a wedding.

"I don't know what goes into planning a wedding," she said. "It could be really easy, I don't really want a lot. I don't really need decorations or flowers, just somewhere to go, something to eat and some people around."

In a separate interview with Browne, the fighter said he felt that under that waterfall in New Zealand was the right place to do the proposal, so that's where he proposed.

Soon after the news about their engagement broke, UFC president Dana White released a statement expressing how happy he was about the announcement.

"I'm very happy for Ronda and I'm looking forward to the wedding!" said White.

In October 2015, Browne confirmed his relationship with Rousey. That time, his girlfriend was the undefeated bantamweight champion and one of UFC's biggest stars.

Rousey became the first female UFC champion in 2012 and has since won six consecutive titles. She rose to fame and even crossed over to Hollywood, having roles in "The Expendables 3" and "Furious 7." However, she has been out of the limelight since suffering a knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2015.