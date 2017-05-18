Uganda Pastor and His Family Being Terrorized By Muslim Radicals

A pastor from Uganda was forced to relocate once again following reports that Muslim radicals were looking for him and threatening to kill him and his family.

(PHOTO: RESCUECHRISTIANS.ORG) Muslim gang members show their weapons as they threaten to kill Pastor Christopher James Kalaja and his family.

The Muslim radicals have been hunting down Pastor Christopher James Kalaja and sent him an ominous warning that they will execute him and his family following a case he filed against the group.

The pastor has since stayed shortly in different locations to keep those who are after him off track.

According to The Morning Star News Kalaja filed charges against the Muslims after they ravaged his farm and the church building, which is inside his property in the village of Nakabale.

"He makes a brief appearance at our current residence because the Muslims are trailing him," his wife told the news outlet. "They can do anything to kill him, so as stop the court case to proceed since he is the key witness."

In March, nine men carrying clubs, swords, and other weapons trespassed on his property as they shouted, "Allah Akbar."

The leader of the 86-member Agape Sanctuary International Church reported the incident to the authorities in Kaderuna, but the police did not take action against the armed men. Kalaja went ahead to the Budaka District Court, which forced the police to file a case against the Muslims.

Angered by what he did, the Muslim radicals began sending death threats to him and his family.

He decided to move and relocate his family. Despite this, his wife said they continue to receive death threats.

"We just want to inform you that the battle is now on, and you risk losing the whole family," said one text message sent to Kalaja.

Another read, "You think we are kidding. Be informed that our warning still stands."

Because of this, the family began fearing for their lives, especially the children who wondered why they were being persecuted.

After they left their property, the Muslim extremists assigned one member to stand guard on the place.

Christian Post previously reported that Kalaja had been the target of Muslim radicals in the area for years.

"My outreach to Muslims has led to all these fights that I have been receiving from the Muslims," said the pastor. "These people have been hunting for me since the early '80s."

Kalaja's plight is just one of the cases of persecution against Christians happening in Uganda.

In January, Christian World GH reported that a group of Muslim radicals raped 15 Christian women as punishment for their pastor who shared the gospel of salvation to Muslims.