A Unanimous Vote to Fight Human Trafficking!

The United States House of Representatives has unanimously passed proposed legislation aimed at combating human trafficking.

Three bills were passed. One is known as the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, which the House passed by voice vote on Wednesday.

Introduced in April by Representative Chris Smith of New Jersey, the bill provides approximately $500 million for federal government programs meant to battle human trafficking.

"Those efforts include training law enforcement officials to recognize and combat human trafficking, providing victims with assistance and investigating international trafficking rings," reported The Hill.

