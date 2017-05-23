'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3 News: Co-Creator Talks Surprising Netflix Crossover, Guest Stars to Look Out For

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 has landed on Netflix to stellar reviews, which is partly, if not primarily, due to the surprises it pulled in the form of guest stars and that much-talked about cameo.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains plot details from the new season of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Read at your own discretion.]

(Photo: Netflix)The promotional banner for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3.

Perhaps one of the most notable moments in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 was an "Orange Is the New Black" crossover in episode 5, "Kimmy Steps on a Crack!"

In this installment, Kimmy's (Ellie Kemper) former bunkmate Gretchen (Lauren Adams) is arrested for kidnapping young boys as she attempted to start her own cult.

She does her time at the Litchfield Penitentiary — the very setting of Netflix's other hit series "Orange Is the New Black." There, Gretchen meets and attempts to recruit Cindy, a character in the series played by Adrienne C. Moore.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the surprising crossover, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-creator Robert Carlock said they thought it funny to suggest the shows exist in the same universe.

"We're always looking for Netflix synergies. That's our main thing that we do day-to-day ... Any opportunity we can to crossover with other Netflix shows," he went on to say.

"Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan was all for the idea, with Carlock saying she was "very open to us just trampling all over the world she created, which we were very appreciative of."

Other exciting moments in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 involve guest stars that fans did not see coming. "Big Little Lies" star Laura Dern made an appearance as a lawyer named Wendy, who falls in love with Reverend (Jon Hamm).

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 also included "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs as Kimmy's college love interest, Ray Liotta as a gas station owner tricked by Titus (Tituss Burgess).

Maya Rudolph also appeared as Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick, whom Titus revered as he tells the story of what happened during his cruise stints in between the second season and this one.

Peter Riegert appeared as a recurring character in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3 named Artie "Gentrification" Goodman. Andrea Martin also popped by for one scene as Linda P. from HR, who Titus asks help from about his new beau.

Finally, Rachel Dratch played two characters in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season, namely Lenora and Diana, who invited Kimmy to a fancy dinner party for the sole purpose of telling her friends about being a molewoman.