'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3 News, Release Date: New Trailer Features Kimmy Heading to College

Netflix has released the official trailer for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3, and it features what the upcoming cycle has in store for viewers--including Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) heading to college!

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' season 3 premieres on May 19 on Netflix.

The two-minute trailer opens with Kimmy wondering what her next step should be now that she has obtained her GED. Lilllian (Carol Kane) points out that "most white girls" usually go to college after finishing high school. And with her bubbly personality and usual positivity, Kimmy declares that she is heading off to college.

Titus (Tituss Burgess), on the other hand, is back in New York, and Kimmy is surprised to see him there. It is revealed that Titus was let go from his job, and now he is back to live with Kimmy again. She assures him that everything will turn out okay and that he will find a new job--all while Titus is drawing money with crayons. Lillian also tells Titus that she has broken up with Robert (Fred Armisen).

Kimmy also receives her divorce papers from the Reverend (Jon Hamm), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) helps her take care of it. The next scene sees Titus wanting to surprise Mikey (Mike Carlsen) that he is back, but he sees him going into his apartment with another guy instead. This effectively breaks Titus' heart, and he decides to go "Lemonade-ing."

It then cuts to Titus strutting down the street in his best Beyonce look while carrying a baseball bat--the same scene featured in the teaser. Meanwhile, now that she is in college, Kimmy is in for a culture shock, which is briefly glimpsed in the last part of the trailer.

There are, of course, other plot points that were not featured in the trailer. For one thing, it was previously revealed that Lillian will be elected into office. There are also numerous guest stars set for the upcoming season.

Watch the trailer below: