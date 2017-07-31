'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Titus and Mikey's Romance Not Over Yet

There is still hope for Titus (Tituss Burgess) and Mikey's (Mike Carlsen) romance when "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" returns for a fourth season on Netflix. Their breakup happened in the last season but co-creator Robert Carlock said that Mikey is still very much around.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Tituss Burgess stars in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" on Netflix.

Speaking with TV Guide, Carlock said that Titus will fight for his relationship with Mikey. The executive producer also said they are not yet ready to let go of Carlsen as they still want the actor on the show.

"Mike Carlsen's so great that we definitely wanted to stake our claim," Carlock said. "So they're not together right now, but [Mikey's] still around."

Viewers might recall that it was Titus who broke up with Mikey in the early episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3. He told Mikey that he must explore more so he can be sure that it is Titus he wants to be with in the end.

But getting the couple reunited won't happen right away in the show's fourth season. Carlock implied he doesn't know how this will be carried out for now since the show is still on a hiatus.

Netflix renewed "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for a fourth season in June or roughly a month after the third season launched on the streaming platform. The show is expected to return sometime in the middle of 2018.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" debuted on the streaming platform in 2015. Carlock created the show with actress, writer and producer Tina Fey.

Burgess and his co-star Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt) received acting nominations for this year's Emmy Awards. The show also received an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination against other contenders like "Veep," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Black-ish" and "Transparent."

The show also stars Jane Krakowski as Jacqueline White, Carol Kane as Lillian Kaushtupper, Dylan Gelula as Xanthippe Lannister Voorhees, Sara Chase as Cyndee Pokorny and Lauren Adams as Gretchen Chalker.