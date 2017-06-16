'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 News: Netflix Picks Up Show for Another Season

Fans of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be happy to know that Netflix has blessed the series with another season.

It has only been less than a month since the entire third season was released on Netflix. The series, which stars Ellie Kemper as the titular character, has been acclaimed by critics and has received 11 Emmy Award nominations.

The third season followed Kimmy as she went to college. Titus, on the other hand, came back to New York after his cruise ship performance went awry. The season also featured a cameo appearance from a character from "Orange Is the New Black," another Netflix series. In the fifth episode, Gretchen (Lauren Adams) was sent to Litchfield Penitentiary where she met Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore).

"We thought it was funny to suggest we lived in the same universe," co-creator Robert Carlock told Entertainment Weekly, as he explained that it was co-creator Tina Fey's idea. To make it happen, Carlock and Fey coordinated with "Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan.

"At the end of the day, what we want is a unified field theory where every fictional show in the world is actually real in our universe," he explained.

Carlock also teased that there may be crossovers with other shows in future seasons. They attempted to feature Jack McBrayer in an episode, though it did not work out in the end. It can be recalled that McBrayer played Kenneth in Carlock and Fey's other show, "30 Rock."

"We're gonna have a lot of stuff with Fuller House coming up — any opportunity we can to crossover with other Netflix shows," Carlock shared, though he later clarified that his "Fuller House" crossover idea was only a joke.

In other news, Tituss Burgess, who plays Titus Andromedon in the series, spoke to The Washington Post earlier this month and revealed why many viewers connect with his character. "His life resembles a lot of people — living in New York or just chasing your dreams — I think a lot of people understand that," the actor explained.

All three seasons of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" are currently available on Netflix.