'Uncharted 4' News: Hardcore Difficulty for Survival Mode Added, Classic Mode Also Brought Back by New Patch

"Uncharted 4" players have likely gone through its main story mode by now, but other components of the game are still receiving plenty of attention from the developers.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty DogNew multiplayer features included in recently released 'Uncharted 4' patch

In a recent patch, developers released some new features for the multiplayer component of the game, including one that will make its Survival Mode even more challenging.

Detailed in a post on the game's official website, the Hardcore difficulty tier will make life nightmarish for players by requiring them to withstand all 50 waves of enemies with no life to spare. The moment the team falls in combat, players will have to start all over again if they want to finish Survival Mode while on Hardcore difficulty.

Also featured in the recently released patch is Classic Mode.

Classic Mode is back in the Beta Test Playlist, and as its name implies, this is the ideal one to try for players looking for a simple and straightforward multiplayer experience.

The new patch for "Uncharted 4" also brings with it some significant changes for the Master Rank System.

According to the patch notes posted on the game's official website, the new Master Rank System will emphasize the "average performance" players put up as opposed to valuing points more. Players will now be given a 200 match rating average as they go into Master Rank, and that rating can change after each match.

The match rating players have as their "20 game average" will then act as their Master Rank points, meaning they have to consistently be at their best in each and every match or else they may fall in the rankings after a particularly poor performance.

Fixes for bugs that could previously lead to chests not opening and players having to endure long waits just to connect to multiplayer are also included in this patch.

More details about other additions coming to "Uncharted 4" should be made available soon.