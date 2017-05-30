'Uncharted' Live-Action Movie Cast, Plot News: Tom Holland Plays Young Nathan Drake in New Prequel Script

Reports have it that Sony Pictures has decided to change its initial plans for the live-action movie adaptation of "Uncharted" and feature a prequel plot instead that will mainly show a young Nathan Drake to be played by "Spider-Man: Homecoming's" Tom Holland.

Nathan, or "Nate," is the main protagonist for the video game franchise "Uncharted" developed by Naughty Dog. His main job description is professional treasure hunter, and he has always believed that he is destined to follow in the steps of his ancestor, renowned explorer Sir Francis Drake.

It can be recalled that back in January, writer Joe Carnahan shared through his Instagram page that the script for the adaptation film was "done and dusted." He also suggested that the film's production was set to begin soon.

However, according Deadline, Sony Pictures decided on a "reformulation" of the movie and to present it instead as a prequel to the main events that transpired in the famous PlayStation 4 video game franchise, thus, primarily featuring a younger Nathan Drake.

The same report said the "Uncharted" live-action film will take off from a particular sequence shown at "Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception" that led to the young Nate meeting his first ally and another main character, Victor Sullivan.

In the said "Uncharted 3" sequence, a teenage Nate learned that some of Sir Francis' valuable possessions, which included a ring, were kept in the Maritime Museum. Nathan subsequently planned to "reclaim" the ring by stealing it. However, professional treasure hunters Sullivan and Katherine Marlowe were also there to get it.

Marlowe intended to kill Nate but Sullivan decided to betray his partner so he could save the young Nathan. It is safe to say that Sullivan intensified the latter's desire to follow in the steps of Sir Francis and become a treasure hunter.

After saving Nate, Sullivan quickly saw that the young man showed great promise in becoming an exceptional treasure hunter. He then became a mentor to the main protagonist. In the video games, Sullivan was also portrayed as a father figure to Nate.

With another set of major changes in the film's narrative, there are no speculations yet on when the "Uncharted" movie will be released.