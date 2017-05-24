'Uncharted' Movie Cast News: Tom Holland Set to Portray Nathan Drake in Prequel Film

Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for jeans and a gun, as the British actor has been cast to play the lead role in the "Uncharted" movie.

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOKTom Holland has been tapped to play Nathan Drake in the 'Uncharted' movie prequel.

According to Deadline, Holland has been tapped to portray Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the "Uncharted" franchise. For those who are unaware, "Uncharted" is a video game series developed by Naughty Dog and exclusively for the PlayStation consoles.

The "Uncharted" movie has gone through many changes in the past several years. It was first commissioned in 2009, with different directors and actors being brought in for the project. A lot of work was also put into the script, with Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer each writing a version at different points in time.

However, it looks like Sony Pictures is ready to finalize everything for the highly anticipated film. A new screenwriter is expected to make a draft of the basic plot of the movie. It has also been revealed that the film will now be a prequel to the "Uncharted" video game series.

The idea to make the movie a prequel instead of a straight-up adaptation reportedly came from Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman. Shawn Levy is set to direct.

The "Uncharted" movie will follow Nathan Drake as he becomes the treasure hunter fans now all know and love. The feature is also expected to go into Drake's backstory, though some tidbits have already been revealed throughout the "Uncharted" video games.

The decision to cast Holland makes sense, given that he bears a striking resemblance to the teenaged Drake featured in "Uncharted 3." The prequel also justifies casting the British actor, who is only 20 years old. Peter Parker and Nathan Drake are quite similar as well, in terms of their acrobatic abilities.

The "Uncharted" movie does not have a release date as of yet. However, fans can catch Holland in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on July 7.