'Uncharted' Movie Cast News: Tom Holland Wants Chris Pratt or Jake Gyllenhaal to Play Sully

Tom Holland is set to take on another big franchise after being cast to play a young Nathan Drake for the restructured "Uncharted" movie. But who will play his mentor, Sully?

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOKTom Holland has been tapped to play Nathan Drake in the 'Uncharted' movie prequel.

If the decision were up to Holland himself, he would choose either Jake Gyllenhaal or his "Avengers: Infinity War" co-star Chris Pratt. While speaking to Yahoo Movies in a Facebook live interview, the British actor revealed that the idea of Pratt playing Sully first came to him when he paid a visit to the "Jurassic World" set.

"I think he would be a good Sully and I love working with Chris," Holland said.

The "Uncharted" movie was initially going to follow the grown-up Nathan Drake, the same one featured in the video game series. However, the film was then restructured to be a prequel that would tell the story of how a young Nathan Drake would become the treasure hunter that he is today.

What was even more surprising was that the prequel idea actually came from Holland. It was previously thought that Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman came up with the idea.

"It was a conversation I had with Tom Rothman about the potential of different movies that I'd like to work with with Sony and I just had the idea that maybe a young Nathan Drake would be something that audiences would be very interested in," the actor revealed to Yahoo Movies.

Holland expressed his excitement about the film, which is finally coming together after so many years of being stuck in development. Originally announced in 2009, the "Uncharted" movie was passed on from screenwriter to screenwriter, with various directors and actors attached to it at some point or another.

With the movie making progress, a new screenwriter will be tapped to draft the story, which is expected to feature Nathan Drake's past.

During the interview, Holland was also asked about his upcoming movie with Marvel, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," as well as his surprising and hilarious turn as Rihanna on "Lip Sync Battle." Holland was asked about the "Uncharted" movie 20 minutes and eight seconds into the video.

Watch the interview below: