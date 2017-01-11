'Uncharted' Movie News and Updates: Video Game-Based Film Finally Has a Script

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After some delays and uncertainties, the film adaptation for one of the most popular video games today, "Uncharted," finally has its first draft script, which is a good indication that the movie project is really on the move.

SonyA screenshot from “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’s” Plunder mode

On Jan. 7, Joe Carnahan reportedly shared through his Instagram page that the first draft of the script for the "Uncharted" movie is finished. The writer posted the cover page of the script on his IG account and captioned it, "Done and Dusted. Now the REAL work begins. If there's a more monstrously cool action script in Hollywood right now, I wanna read it, 'cuz this thing is a BEAST."

News about "Uncharted's" movie adaptation can be traced to as far back as 2009. However, it was only last year that producers of the film finalized who the director and the writer for the movie would be. Well-known director and executive producer of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," Shawn Levy, was recruited to direct the "Uncharted" film. Production is set to begin this year so Carnahan's draft is right on time.

The movie will particularly take after the game "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune," according to a report by Coming Soon. The movie will focus on the game's protagonist, Nate Drake - a treasure hunter and a descendant of the explorer Sir Francis Drake.

In the game, Nate is in pursuit of El Dorado, a city in South America which legend describes as a golden city. The conflict to the story comes when mutants of Spanish and Nazi descent join the picture and want to keep Nate from finding the city and its treasures.

Since the video game's story widely involves treasure hunting and adventure, there were comparisons made between "Uncharted" and the classic "Indiana Jones" movies. But both Levy and Carnahan maintain that their upcoming film will be different from the classic movie.

Talking to Collider, Carnahan said, "Maybe from a million miles away it'll have those 'Indy' elements, but it's very much a much grittier, more naturalistic, real-world, contemporary ... that's the other thing, Indiana Jones is a period piece, right? We always kind of forget that it's not set in this world, in this now, whereas 'Uncharted' will be."

In the same Collider report, Levy was also quoted as saying: "It's not Indiana Jones, it's not National Treasure; it's very specific, it's all kind of anchored in Nathan's tone."

The release date and cast of the film have yet to be announced.