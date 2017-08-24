'Uncharted' Movie Plot News: Director Says Film Is 'Indiana Jones' for Younger Generation

Naughty Dog A promotional image for Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”

The live-action movie remake of "Uncharted" is going to be the "Indiana Jones" for the younger generation, says the film's director.

The movie, which is based on the hit PlayStation video game, will be helmed by Shawn Levy who is also popular for his work in Netflix's "Stranger Things."

In a recent interview with Nerdist, Levy briefly discussed the film and hinted: "It's a Drake chapter that hasn't been told ... an Indiana Jones story for a generation that didn't grow up on Indiana Jones."

Levy is working with scriptwriter Joe Carnahan for the "Uncharted" film. In a previous interview with Collider, the latter also made some comments on how their movie was going to have some "Indiana Jones" vibes and said: "Maybe from a million miles away it'll have those Indy elements."

However, Carnahan added that the "Uncharted" film can be expected to be "much grittier, more naturalistic, real-world, contemporary."

Fans can recall that the movie underwent a major change in terms of its script. Earlier this year, the producers decided that the movie would be a prequel of what transpired in the video game franchise. That means the movie will mainly cover the life of a young Nathan Drake. Subsequently, film producers found Tom Holland to be the best actor to take the part. The latter is widely known for his successful portrayal of a younger Spider-Man.

In the same Nerdist interview (via Entertainment Weekly), Levy also commented on how "straight adaptations of games" tend to have lesser success on the big screen. The director has also had some discussions with Holland about the film's direction.

Levy shared: "He kind of put it really succinctly in saying, if we do the origin of Drake — Tom Holland as younger Drake — that is something that we haven't seen as the plot of game 1, 2, 3, 4."

Providing more details on the movie's plot, Levy also pointed out that while fans of "Uncharted" have seen a "snippet of an origin of Sully and Drake meeting in the past," their approach in making the prequel film will provide an "opportunity to do a treasure-hunting action movie with attitude."

He added that seeing the film they are currently making is a chance for players to explore a part of Nathan Drake's life that they "can't get for free at home by just playing the game."

The release date of the film has yet to be announced.