'Uncharted' Movie Release Date, Plot and Cast Rumors: Movie to Delve Into Nathan Drake's Early Years

The long-gestating "Uncharted" movie is finally taking shape now that Sony Pictures has found its very own Nathan Drake, the professional treasure hunter who serves as the award-winning video game franchise's protagonist.

(Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)Actor Tom Holland arrives at the European premiere of 'Captain America, Civil War' at a shopping center in east London, Britain, April 26, 2016.

Tom Holland, whom fans will soon see in the big screen as Spider-Man in his first Marvel standalone film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," was chosen to play the character.

Holland as Drake would mean that the film will explore what and how he was before the events that transpired in the video game installments.

In fact, the film will be inspired from the flashback sequence in "Uncharted 3," which saw a younger Drake meeting Victor Sullivan for the first time.

The character, who is also a professional treasure hunter and has become an integral part of the franchise, mentored Drake for some time.

He has become a father figure to him. It looks like the "Uncharted" movie will delve into the early years of Drake as a treasure hunter and how he became as good as he is in the games.

The "Uncharted" movie was first made official back 2009, but there never really was progress as the directors, writers and actors that are attached to it end up leaving the project.

Now, everything seems to be on track again with Sony Pictures recruiting "Stranger Things" Shawn Levy, who is a big fan of the "Uncharted" games, as director.

Joe Carnahan, known for his work on "The Grey," will be writing the script. He teased back in January that he completed the "monstrously cool" draft for the "Uncharted" movie screenplay.

While Sony Pictures has earned the reputation of mishandling massive franchises while translating them for the big screen mostly due to lack of knowledge about the source material, as per iDigital Times, Levy being a fan of "Uncharted" might be enough of a guarantee that the project is being helmed by someone who knows what the project really is all about.

"I've been interested in this project for years, I've played and loved every iteration of the game. I think it's largely a popularly accepted notion that it's as cinematic a game as we've had, maybe ever, certainly of late. And it's cinematic in that not only is it widely visual, but it's really rooted in character and a very specific tone and sense of fun right?" Levy revealed last year to Collider.

The "Uncharted" movie has no release date yet.