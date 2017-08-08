'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Behind-the-Scenes Video Explains Decision to Focus on Chloe Frazer

Facebook/naughtydog 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' will be released on Aug. 22 on the PS4.

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" can watch a new behind-the-scenes video to tide them over.

In the video, creative director Shaun Escayg and game director Kurt Margenau talked about the upcoming title and the decision to veer away from Nathan Drake. "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will focus on Chloe Frazer, who is a fan-favorite, and Escayg teased fresh content for fans when the game arrives.

"The reason we moved away from Drake was that we felt that we wrapped that story up on Uncharted 4, and that's really the motivation to find a new cast of characters that could actually carry on the Uncharted legacy," Escayg said in the clip.

Naughty Dog started small with its development, originally intending it to be an expansion. However, as time went by and they continued to build on its story, they eventually arrived at a full game.

"We started trying to keep it short. We started trying to keep it contained. But like all Naughty Dog games, it's story driven, and we need the time to tell the story accurately," Escayg explained.

Margenau added, "The game could stand on its own as an entry in the series."

The game director also pointed out that pairing Chloe and Nadine Ross, two very different characters, will surely bring about some disagreements. They each have their own motivation for tracking down the Tusk of Ganesh, and they will inevitably butt heads along the way.

And while fans will not get to see Nathan Drake in this game, they may be able to witness him come to life in a live-action film. As previously reported, an "Uncharted" movie is under development and will star Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake. The film is going to be a prequel to the games, and is also expected to feature Nathan's mentor, Sully. The role of Sully has yet to be cast, though Holland would personally love to work with Chris Pratt or Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will be released on Aug. 22 in North America on the PlayStation 4.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below: