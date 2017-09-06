'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Narrowly Beats 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' for Top Spot in Latest UK Sales Chart

Twitter/Naughty_Dog A promotional image for "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy"

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is number one, yet again, in the latest UK sales chart and this time beating the all-new "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

Last week, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" unseated the seven-time number one game, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," and it looks like the game is here to stay for another week after it narrowly outsold "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle." A lot of new releases had also gotten into the top 10 this week including "Everybody's Golf" which took sixth place, "Ark Survival Evolved" at seventh, and the remake of the PlayStation 2 game "Yakuza Kiwami" at eighth.

Giving an amazing performance is "Grand Theft Auto V" which took the fourth place this week. The game has been in the charts since it was first released back in 2013, and it seems like its popularity won't be waning anytime soon. Meanwhile, "Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition" made an incredible jump from number 21 last week to ninth place this week. Rounding up the top 10 are "F1 2017" in third place and the previous top-selling game "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" at fifth.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" was released just two weeks ago to critical acclaim with critics praising the game's storyline, main characters as well as the design for the jungles and ruins. Trusted Reviews even gave the latest "Uncharted" installment a five out of five rating.

Stuart Andrews of Trusted Reviews even went on to say that the game is not only the best of the summer but one of the best blockbusters this season. He also doesn't mind if the "Uncharted" series would end with this installment because for him, it's that good.

It looks like the critics and gamers alike had welcomed the idea of an "Uncharted" game without its main protagonist Nathan Drake leading the adventure.