'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' News: Devs Discuss How Gameplay Mechanics May Differ From 'Uncharted 4'

It's not a full game per se, but a list of 2017's most eagerly anticipated game releases cannot be complete without "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," especially since many fans are already wondering how this addition may both differ from and perhaps also resemble the currently available "Uncharted 4."

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' is expected to be released this year

Starting off with how things will be different, fans likely already know this, but things are obviously set to change now that Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross will be the ones getting the spotlight instead of Nathan Drake.

Chloe and Nadine are cunning, determined and really good at their chosen lines of work, and fans will be able to see that as soon as they start playing the game.

The differences between "The Lost Legacy" and "Uncharted 4" extend beyond the lead characters.

The setting will be different too, as players are heading to India this time around.

What's interesting about this new setting is that it is also expected to open up new gameplay opportunities as well.

Speaking recently to the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, game director Kurt Margenau talked about how the core gameplay mechanics were tweaked just a bit, Power Up Gaming UK reported.

As Margenau hinted, the presence of the urban and rural settings should allow for both "tighter" experiences and also "more open" ones.

Notably, while many things are expected to be different when it comes to "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," it will still possess more than a few links to "Uncharted 4."

According to the game's official website, the challenging puzzles and all those action-filled sequences will still be abundant even if Nathan Drake is missing in action, so fans can still count on getting the real "Uncharted" experience.

An exact release date for "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" has not been announced yet, though it is expected to arrive sometime this year.