'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' News: Extended Footage Unveiled at E3; Upcoming Game May Not Be End for 'Uncharted' Franchise

This week, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment, which partnered in producing "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," dropped a 10-minute extended sneak peek at the game's gameplay. Meanwhile, a recent interview with creative director and writer Shaun Escayg revealed that "The Lost Legacy" does not mean the end for the "Uncharted" franchise.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' is expected to be released this year

At the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo, an extended look at "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's" gameplay was released to give gamers a chance to familiarize themselves with the ins and outs of the upcoming PlayStation 4 action-adventure offering. Unveiled by Naughty Dog and Sony behind closed doors during the event, the footage shows that the new game will initially be set in India.

In the gameplay video, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross find themselves in deep trouble in India as they traverse the Western Ghats mountains in an attempt to look for the lost cities of the Hoysala Empire. Just like the game's predecessors, the adventure of the lead characters suddenly gets hampered as gunfights and fistfights emerged along their way.

At one point in the game, both Chloe and Nadine seem to be running for their lives as they get chased by a giant vehicle carrying a machine gun. Aside from the vehicle, they also encounter a seemingly hard-nosed attacker named Asav. Although details about this new character are not yet known, what he does in the demo suggests that he is nothing short of an antagonist.

Generally, the extended sneak peek shows just about the same level of action that they had in "The Lost Legacy's" predecessors, except that it offers a more refreshing glimpse of Chloe and Nadine's improved dynamic. Although they are partners, the footage reveals that it is not all the time that they agree with each other's opinions when dealing with enemies.

Meanwhile, Escayg recently hinted that "The Lost Legacy" may not be the last for the franchise. In a Eurogamer interview, he said: "I wouldn't say it's the end. This thieving world is huge. There's so many characters."

"But to say the Uncharted world is done... I doubt that highly," he added.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is set for release on Aug. 22.