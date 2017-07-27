'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' News: Gameplay Reveals What Might Be Naughty Dog's Best Release

Naughty Dog official website "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" arrives on Aug. 22, 2017 exclusively on PS4.

There is a lot to expect from Naughty Dog's "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." For one, it features a fan favorite, Chloe Frazer. And for another, she teams up with Nadine Ross from "Uncharted 4." Considering how there are so many ways the new storyline can go wrong, many expected it to be a cheap knockoff of the original release. However, the recent reveal of the gameplay of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" has proven that it might just be one of the best Naughty Dog has ever developed.

According to reports, the first thing that fans will notice about "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is the lack of Nathan Drake's hero complex. Instead, it features two characters who are brought together because of circumstances. Chloe is on her first independent treasure hunt and she is on a journey to look for The Tusk of Ganesh, and Nadine is her gun-for-hire as she seeks redemption and purpose considering that she lost Shoreline, her private military company in "Uncharted 4."

Instead of instantly meshing the two together, the "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" gameplay features both characters feeling each other out and trying to understand where they come from. In doing so, the developer team has managed to make the upcoming game title feel more fresh than the rest of the series.

Meanwhile, Polygon notes that the gameplay feels new and familiar at the same time. For one, hints will not be popping out somewhere when players are stuck. Instead, they would have to get significant context clues from Chloe and Nadine's conversation. On the other hand, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" feels familiar as the narrative still outweighs the actual act of playing as the game's protagonists. Regardless, Naughty Dog's upcoming game title is one to experience.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is set to be released on Aug. 22 for PlayStation 4.