'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' News: Naughty Dog Mines Rich Potential of Female Leads

Facebook/naughtydog "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" to release on Aug. 22 for PS4

Most of today's games do not suffer with a shortage of male leads, protagonists, and heroes. It is a generally accepted fact in the gaming community, and is partly the reason why the recent move of game developer Naughty Dog that seeks to have females play a huge part in the adventure is significant enough to catch the attention of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" fans.

The upcoming game title revolves around two female leads: Chloe Frazer, a treasure hunter first seen in "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves," and Nadine Ross, a mercenary who is featured in "Uncharted 4." Considering the fact that they did not get much of the spotlight in the previous titles of "Uncharted," Naughty Dog seems to be fleshing them out in "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." In an interview with Venture Beat, writer Josh Scherr answers why they decided to focus on Chloe and Nadine for "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

"Part of the reason we gravitated toward Chloe in the first place — apart from the fact that she was a fan favorite in Uncharted 2 and 3 — she seemed like she had the most potentially interesting backstory out of a lot of the characters," said Scherr. "What we thought would be interesting was to team up this person with somebody else who — whenever you have a side character, you want to have someone who's a good counterpart to their philosophy, or at least somebody who brings that out in them. That's why we gravitated toward Nadine."

Meanwhile, director Kurt Margenau told Mashable that another reason why Chloe and Nadine were chosen was because of the chemistry the team knew could work, given their rich potential for a backstory. When asked about whether or not they were concerned about how some male players would refuse to take on the role of a female lead, Naughty Dog simply smiled and shrugged, saying that it is their loss.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is set to be released on Aug. 22 for PlayStation 4.