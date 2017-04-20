'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' News: Pre-Order Bonuses Include a Special Theme and 'Jax and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy'

Fans planning to pre-order "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" can expect to receive some interesting bonuses for doing so.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' will be officially released in North America on Aug. 22

Detailed in a recent post on their website, the folks over at Naughty Dog revealed that there are two different pre-order bonuses being offered to players.

The first of these bonuses is a digital copy of "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy."

Older gamers may remember that "Jax and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy" was actually released way back in 2001. Back then, the platforming game was playable on the PlayStation 2, but now, it is getting a bit of an upgrade as it heads to the PS4, with Trophy support and other features being added to it.

Along with the game, fans who choose to pre-order "The Lost Legacy" via the PlayStation Store will also receive something extra in the form of a new theme.

The theme was designed by Truant Pixel, and players interested in seeing how it can transform the PS4's interface can check it out in the video embedded below.

It is also worth noting that fans who already have the Digital Deluxe edition of "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" or the Explorer's Pack or the Triple Pack will not be eligible to get the aforementioned pre-order bonuses, though they will be given "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" on launch day.

Once "The Lost Legacy" is released, players will be able to follow the adventures of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as they trek through numerous treacherous locations all while trying to find and obtain the Tusk of Ganesh.

There are also new items expected to be featured and a new story to be told as well, though fans should not count on seeing Nathan Drake this time around.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is currently set to be released officially inside North America on Aug. 22 and it is on sale for $39.99.