'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' News: Sony Launches Gameplay Livestream This Week

After taking the Electronic Entertainment Expo by storm last week, Sony has confirmed that it will host a livestream of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" this week. This livestream is intended for fans of the game who failed to witness Sony's demo in the recent industry event.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' is expected to be released this year

At Sony's E3 press conference last June 12, the studio offered a glimpse of the new adventures in "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" but did not showcase much of its gameplay. Luckily for those who missed the event, the studio will showcase its gameplay on June 20 on the Naughty Dog Twitch channel. This gameplay demo is said to be similar to the one that Sony recently showcased at PlayStation's E3 booth, although it will include more explosive details about the game.

Sony announced that the livestream will start at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT) of June 20 and will allow fans to ask questions and get answers direct from the game's Creative Director, Shaun Escayg, and Game Director, Kurt Margenau. Both of them will be featured on the livestream to answer whatever queries fans may have about the game.

Although the upcoming livestream is especially dedicated to "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," Sony emphasized that it will not solely be about the game. Aside from the upcoming title's gameplay, the livestream will also feature "Uncharted 4" as it resolves the mystery surrounding its new downloadable content. According to the studio, the livestream will allow fans of the "Uncharted" franchise to take a deeper look at "Uncharted 4's" multiplayer and Survival features.

The launch of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will mark the beginning of the fall season for Sony. Aside from the next game in the "Uncharted" franchise, another upcoming release from the studio is "Gran Turismo Sport," which will be launched alongside other independent titles.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is officially set for release on Aug. 22 for PlayStation 4.