'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' New Expansion Could Take More Than 10 Hours to Complete

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will enable fans of the series to once again get into an action-adventure offering that calls on them to navigate different areas, take on a number of enemies, all while allowing them to learn even more about protagonists Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross.

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' is expected to be released later this year

There is also a new narrative for players to unravel in this upcoming expansion, and doing all of that will apparently require more than just a couple of hours.

Speaking recently to IBTimes UK, Naughty Dog's director of communications Arne Meyer hinted at just how much time players may need to pour into "The Lost Legacy."

While talking a bit about the development of the new expansion, Meyer shared that over the course of making story pitches, it was discovered that the developers could not keep things short, and instead, the newest "Uncharted" offering is expected to be "over ten hours long."

Now, what is unclear here is if the possible game length mentioned by Meyer accounts for just a simple playthrough of "The Lost Legacy" where players don't look through every nook and cranny to see all that the expansion has to offer, or if it does account for a completionist approach.

Aside from potentially being quite the lengthy expansion, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is also expected to feature some interesting elements.

For instance, an earlier post on the PlayStation Blog features some noteworthy comments from game director Kurt Margenau. According to Margenau, the expansion is expected to showcase the largest area seen in any "Uncharted" title.

"The Lost Legacy" will also give players access to some new items, including a pistol equipped with a silencer and perhaps even tools that will be needed for lockpicking.

Fans can expect to hear more about "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" in the months ahead and they should also stay tuned to hear about the expansion's release date as that has not been announced yet.